JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€265.00” Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) received a €265.00 ($281.91) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Rheinmetall Stock Down 7.8 %

RHM traded down €15.65 ($16.65) on Tuesday, hitting €185.75 ($197.61). 316,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €175.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €177.82. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €77.90 ($82.87) and a twelve month high of €227.90 ($242.45).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

