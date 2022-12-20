Komodo (KMD) Tops One Day Volume of $266,694.26

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $25.31 million and $266,694.26 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00250210 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00078299 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00051427 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,243,035 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

