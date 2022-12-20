KonPay Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, KonPay has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One KonPay token can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KonPay has a market capitalization of $105.92 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KonPay Profile

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

