La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the November 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.0 days.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Price Performance
LFDJF stock opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92.
About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme
