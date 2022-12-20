La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the November 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.0 days.

LFDJF stock opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Joker, Bingo Live, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

