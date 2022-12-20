Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $110.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays raised Lennar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.40.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Down 2.3 %

LEN stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.98. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Analysts expect that Lennar will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lennar by 14.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after buying an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 50.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after purchasing an additional 632,255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,616,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Lennar by 117.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 561,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,633,000 after acquiring an additional 303,715 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.