Lido DAO Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $815.01 million and $10.48 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,821,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

