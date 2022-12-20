Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Down 3.5%

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.81 and last traded at $62.81. Approximately 1,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 160,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.29). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.47 million. Analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $128,285.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $128,285.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,638,371.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 459,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 453,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,468,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.