LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Up to $5.09

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.09, but opened at $5.25. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 64 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on LiveWire Group in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.70 price target for the company.

LiveWire Group Stock Up 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.65.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Featured Articles

