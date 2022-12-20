Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $66.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

LPX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX opened at $60.73 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.81 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 77.64% and a net margin of 29.88%. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

