LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €750.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($797.87) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($862.77) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €785.00 ($835.11) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays set a €840.00 ($893.62) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($787.23) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($851.06) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Down 0.9 %

EPA:MC opened at €687.30 ($731.17) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €675.89 and a 200 day moving average of €645.42. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($207.93) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($277.18).

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.