Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.48. 78,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 144,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Lynas Rare Earths Trading Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

