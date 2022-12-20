Lynne Chou O’keefe Sells 10,044 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $67,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. 775,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,843. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.52. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $144.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,506,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 1,501,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 325.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 825,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 624,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIMS. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

