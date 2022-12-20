Lynne Chou O’keefe Sells 10,044 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2022

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $67,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. 775,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,843. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.52. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $144.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,506,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 1,501,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 325.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 825,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 624,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIMS. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.