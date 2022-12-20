Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Macy's alerts:

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Macy’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Macy’s by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE M opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.