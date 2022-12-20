Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Reaches $0.0000

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $72.57 million and approximately $168,663.55 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00002142 USD and is down -9.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $343,499.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

