Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $68.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.57.
MBUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Malibu Boats Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $72.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
