Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $68.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.57.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $72.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

