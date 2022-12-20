Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Shares Up 777.8%

Shares of Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Get Rating) shot up 777.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. 56,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Maple Leaf Green World Stock Up 777.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wentong Gao acquired 372,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$42,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,005,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$113,584.10. Insiders acquired 691,900 shares of company stock worth $76,909 over the last three months.

Maple Leaf Green World Company Profile

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.

