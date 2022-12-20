Marilyn C. Nelson Sells 25,211 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $6,170,896.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,443.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 3.9 %

INSP stock traded up $9.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.11. The company had a trading volume of 279,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.51. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $272.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

