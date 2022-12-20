Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $11.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MQ. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,892,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,729 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,903,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,029,000 after purchasing an additional 735,035 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $137,389,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,774,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,164,000 after purchasing an additional 186,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.98.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

