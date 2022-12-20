Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MASI. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 46,818 shares of company stock worth $5,992,495. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Masimo by 46.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Masimo by 35.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Masimo by 56.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 95.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.35. Masimo has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $299.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

