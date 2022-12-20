Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Short Interest Update

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 545,500 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 607,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 15.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,505,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200,769 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Masonite International from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Masonite International Trading Down 1.5 %

Masonite International Company Profile

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.63. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $119.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

