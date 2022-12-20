Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep Sells 4,320 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,320 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $201,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,156,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,982,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,252 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $51,958.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 2,493 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $112,284.72.

On Friday, October 28th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,100 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $49,533.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 3,200 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $144,544.00.

NASDAQ:TCX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.90. 31,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,036. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $344.30 million, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.77. Tucows Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $85.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows in the second quarter worth $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Tucows in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tucows by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

