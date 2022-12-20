MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
MasterBrand Trading Down 8.9 %
Shares of NYSE:MBC opened at $8.47 on Friday. MasterBrand has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $15.00.
