Matthew P. Miller Acquires 73,684 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) COO Matthew P. Miller bought 73,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $69,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

TOI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 298,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,045. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a market cap of $69.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Oncology Institute from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oncology Institute Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOI. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the third quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 71.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

