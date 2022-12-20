Matthew P. Miller Acquires 73,684 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) COO Matthew P. Miller bought 73,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $69,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Oncology Institute Stock Performance
TOI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 298,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,045. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a market cap of $69.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Oncology Institute from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oncology Institute Company Profile
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncology Institute (TOI)
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.