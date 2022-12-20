Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $47.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,534,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

