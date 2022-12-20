Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Short Interest Down 11.0% in November

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,625,100 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the November 15th total of 2,949,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,386.5 days.

Melco International Development Price Performance

Melco International Development stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Melco International Development has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.

Get Melco International Development alerts:

About Melco International Development

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

Receive News & Ratings for Melco International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.