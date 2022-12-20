Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Rating) was down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.10). Approximately 40,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 19,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.34. The company has a market cap of £3.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.27.

About Mercantile Ports & Logistics

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company is developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra.

