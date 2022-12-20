Metahero (HERO) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $17.95 million and $644,706.31 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

