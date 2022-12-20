MetisDAO Price Reaches $17.06 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $75.16 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $17.06 or 0.00101024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.6681623 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,443,495.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

