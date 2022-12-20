MetisDAO Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $17.21 or 0.00101911 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $75.80 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.6681623 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,443,495.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

