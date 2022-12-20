MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $51.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at $109,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,611 shares of company stock worth $1,446,562 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

