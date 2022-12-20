MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $51.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.70.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at $109,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,611 shares of company stock worth $1,446,562 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International Stock Down 4.0 %
MGM Resorts International stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04.
MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.
MGM Resorts International Company Profile
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.