Mizuho Trims Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Target Price to $39.00

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. Williams Companies has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,617,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,544,657,000 after acquiring an additional 393,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,183 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

