Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 1.5% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.96. 59,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,555,675. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

