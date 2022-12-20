Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.47.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $100.42 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $104.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average of $93.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,769,000 after purchasing an additional 636,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,358,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,186,000 after buying an additional 393,798 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after buying an additional 3,054,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,682,000 after buying an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.