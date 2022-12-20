Moonriver Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Moonriver has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $39.11 million and $1.95 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $6.66 or 0.00039637 BTC on exchanges.

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,594,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,868,743 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

