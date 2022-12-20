Morgan Stanley Downgrades New York Times (NYSE:NYT) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

NYT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of New York Times from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

New York Times Trading Down 1.2 %

New York Times stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37. New York Times has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $48.61.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.11 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Insider Activity

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,451.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 3,754.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Times during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in New York Times by 52.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in New York Times by 656.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Times during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Articles

