National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

National Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $47.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 1.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,147,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,986,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 33.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.