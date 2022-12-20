National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th.
National Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $47.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.09.
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
