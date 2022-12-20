Navcoin Price Tops $0.0343 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $273.29 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00116483 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00199378 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00042585 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00053062 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,107,971 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

