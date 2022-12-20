NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 10,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,704,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

NEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth $234,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 245.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

