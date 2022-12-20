NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 10,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,704,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
NeoGenomics Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.