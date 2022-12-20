New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Stock Down 0.2 %

NRZ opened at $10.89 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 29.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 10,323.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 34,791 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.