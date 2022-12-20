NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NXRT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,520. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. bought 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $99,079.11. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at $258,283.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

