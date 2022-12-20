Next Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.92. The stock had a trading volume of 39,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,625. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $310.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.