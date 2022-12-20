Next Capital Management LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $46.72. 213,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,277,977. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

