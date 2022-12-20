NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0172 on Major Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $635,509.53 and approximately $8,033.10 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014340 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00035729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040511 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00225949 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

