Norman R. Hames Sells 5,000 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,231.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
RadNet Stock Up 1.5 %
RadNet stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.56. 143,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.01 and a beta of 1.55. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $31.20.
RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.17 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RadNet
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
RadNet Company Profile
RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RadNet (RDNT)
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.