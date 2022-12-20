Norman R. Hames Sells 5,000 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,231.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RadNet Stock Up 1.5 %

RadNet stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.56. 143,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.01 and a beta of 1.55. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $31.20.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.17 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in RadNet by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in RadNet by 72.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RadNet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 161.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 38,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in RadNet by 44.6% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,393,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after buying an additional 429,770 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

