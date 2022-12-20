NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $51.62 Average PT from Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.62.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NuVasive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NuVasive by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

NuVasive Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -94.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.