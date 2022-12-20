NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $51.62 Average PT from Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.62.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NuVasive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NuVasive by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
