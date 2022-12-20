Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Down 10.4% in November

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the November 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,441,000 after acquiring an additional 115,696 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 263,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 19,171 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 17.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.4% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 79,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Read More

