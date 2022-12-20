NXM (NXM) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. NXM has a total market cap of $251.78 million and $63,752.63 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NXM has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $38.18 or 0.00226393 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014421 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00035703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00041288 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020155 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 37.57042253 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,422.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

