Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Shares Down 2.7%

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Rating) was down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,052 ($12.78) and last traded at GBX 1,090 ($13.24). Approximately 4,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 8,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,120 ($13.61).

Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £152.60 million and a P/E ratio of 168.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,011.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,158.55.

About Oryx International Growth Fund

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

