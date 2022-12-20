Oxen Price Tops $0.17 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $10.57 million and approximately $156,987.90 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,892.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00387361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021932 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00868656 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00094126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.61 or 0.00601524 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00272587 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,178,037 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

