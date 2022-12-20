P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) Price Hits $47.77 on Major Exchanges

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One P2P Solutions foundation token can currently be bought for $47.77 or 0.00282458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, P2P Solutions foundation has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. P2P Solutions foundation has a market cap of $208.84 billion and $1.29 million worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

P2P Solutions foundation Profile

P2P Solutions foundation’s genesis date was April 26th, 2019. P2P Solutions foundation’s official website is www.p2psf.org. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf?t=gk6f7hraei4edv_pfmvrdw&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf.

P2P Solutions foundation Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

